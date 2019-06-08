Cubs' Addison Russell: Battling bruised hand

Russell has been unavailable since Wednesday after bruising his right hand on a slide in Tuesday's game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It had seemed as though Russell had simply fallen behind David Bote on the depth chart at second base, but the news of the injury makes the picture somewhat murkier. Russell is considered day-to-day and could start Sunday's game against St. Louis.

