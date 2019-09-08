Cubs' Addison Russell: Being evaluated for concussion

Russell was diagnosed with a nasal bruise and is under evaluation for concussion-like symptoms, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He left Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the third inning after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch. With Javier Baez (thumb) also out of action, the Cubs would have to get a little creative at shortstop if Russell has to miss time.

