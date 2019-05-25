Cubs' Addison Russell: Big day with bat

Russell went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Russell hit his second home run of the the year with a two-run shot off Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning. He later singled and scored an insurance run in the eighth. His season slash line is now up to a decent .256/.310/.436 in 15 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories