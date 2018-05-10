Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects three hits, homers Wednesday

Russell went 3-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Russell had his best offensive game of the season and finally got on the home-run board. Perhaps the big performance will start a power surge for the 24-year-old. He blasted 21 home runs as recently as 2016 and has at least 12 bombs in each of his first three MLB seasons, so the long ball potential is certainly there.