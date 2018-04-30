Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects two hits Sunday

Russell went 2-for-2 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Brewers.

On a day in which the Cubs only mustered five hits as a team, Russell was an offensive bright spot. The 24-year-old is still hitting just .235 for the season, though he is hitting a more respectable .270 over his last 12 games. He'll likely be in the lineup most days moving forward and he's showing some signs of life at the plate, so fantasy owners should keep rolling him out there.