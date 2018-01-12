Cubs' Addison Russell: Comes to terms with Cubs

Russell agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Last season was a disappointment for Russell, as he missed time due to foot and shoulder injuries and his rate stats went in the wrong direction. Russell seems likely to return to a regular role in his age-24 season, but he will need to fare better at the plate or else he could be squeezed out of the lineup more than once or twice per week.