Cubs' Addison Russell: Comes to terms

Russell (suspension) agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Cubs, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He is going to miss the first month of the season (28 games) to complete the 40-game suspension he received last year for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Russell can earn $600,000 worth of bonuses if he is on the roster for 150 days.

