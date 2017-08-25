Play

Cubs' Addison Russell: Continuing rehab exercises

Russell (foot) will participate in speed exercises Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Following Friday's successful workout, Russell will do additional exercises Saturday then have Sunday to rest before being evaluated Monday. Following Monday's evaluation, it should become clear when Russell will be sent on a rehab assignment and eventually be brought off the disabled list.

