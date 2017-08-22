Cubs' Addison Russell: Could return next week

Russell (foot) felt good after completing on-field work prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is an encouraging development, as Russell also said he's "maybe a week and a half" away from returning to the Cubs. He's expected to take batting practice with the team ahead of Tuesday's divisional matchup, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, and if all goes well, he could be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after.