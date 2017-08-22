Cubs' Addison Russell: Could return next week
Russell (foot) felt good after completing on-field work prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is an encouraging development, as Russell also said he's "maybe a week and a half" away from returning to the Cubs. He's expected to take batting practice with the team ahead of Tuesday's divisional matchup, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, and if all goes well, he could be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains without timetable•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: No timetable for return•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Performs agility work Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Will likely remain out until next weekend•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Hopes for minimal DL stay•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Heading to DL•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...