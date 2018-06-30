Cubs' Addison Russell: Cracks grand slam Friday

Russell went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Friday's win over the Twins.

Russell made his only hit count, as he tagged Minnesota starter Jose Berrios for a grand slam in the fifth inning that put the Cubs up 6-5 in an eventual 10-6 victory. The young shortstop now has two home runs and eight RBI in his last two games, and he's slashing a solid .324/.386/.486 this month.