Cubs' Addison Russell: Day off Thursday
Russell is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against Arizona.
Russell retreats to the bench after making three straight starts, while Javier Baez draws the call at shortstop. Although Russell had a pedestrian first half of the 2017 season, he's been seeing the ball better since the All-Star game, slashing .306/.338/.565 with three home runs and seven RBI during the second half.
