Cubs' Addison Russell: Dealing with hand injury

Russell will be reevaluated Tuesday after his left hand was stepped on during a collision in Sunday's matchup against the Twins, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have Monday off, so Russell will have an extra day to heal before his status for Tuesday's game is determined. He'll be listed as day-to-day until more news on the injury is released.

