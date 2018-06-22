Cubs' Addison Russell: Dealing with sore finger
Russell was held out of Friday's game due to a sore finger, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wittenmyer added that manager Joe Maddon was initially going to give Javier Baez the day off Friday but switched him with Russell due to the latter's injury, which he picked up during an at-bat Thursday. There doesn't appear to be any real concern over Russell's status, but it's important to note that he missed a little time earlier this month due to an injured finger. Maddon added that Russell will "probably" be back in the lineup Saturday, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.
