Cubs' Addison Russell: Deals with allergic reaction Sunday
Russell was briefly under medical observation after having an allergic reaction following Sunday's game against the Rockies, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Russell stayed in Colorado for an extra night so that he could receive medical attention after having said allergic reaction. He's since rejoined the team and is reportedly in full health, saying that he feels as if he could play in Tuesday's series opener against the Indians. However, should the Cubs opt to err on the side of caution, Javier Baez would likely move over to shortstop, making room for Ian Happ or Tommy La Stella at second base.
