Cubs' Addison Russell: Diagnosed with bruised finger

Russell exited Sunday's game against the Mets with a left middle finger contusion, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Russell suffered the injury on a swing during the fifth inning and was replaced prior to taking the field in the bottom of the sixth. Consider him day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies.

More News
Our Latest Stories