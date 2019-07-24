Cubs' Addison Russell: Dispatched to minors
The Cubs optioned Russell to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Since the Cubs already had three utility-infield types on hand in Robel Garcia, David Bote and Daniel Descalso, Russell was deemed expendable with the team needing to clear a roster spot for Willson Contreras' (foot) return from the 10-day injured list. In addition to drawing the ire of manager Joe Maddon for his baserunning gaffes recently, Russell hadn't been providing much of an impact at the plate, batting just .226 over 31 at-bats in July.
