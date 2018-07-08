Cubs' Addison Russell: Doubles, scores twice Saturday

Russell went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Since the beginning of June, Russell is batting .316 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored. Hitting in a stacked Chicago lineup, the young shortstop should continue to post good counting stats if he keeps making contact at this rate.

