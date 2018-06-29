Cubs' Addison Russell: Drives in four runs Thursday

Russell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Dodgers.

Russell is now hitting .329 (23-for-70) in June after collecting six hits over his last three games. On the season, the 24-year-old shortstop has just four home runs and 21 RBI but owns a solid .283/.353./.397 triple-slash. Russell is in danger of not reaching double-digit long balls for the first time in his four-year career.