Cubs' Addison Russell: Drives in three Monday

Russell went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Russell only had one hit, but it was a big one, as he started the scoring with a bases-clearing double in the top of the first inning. In nine games since returning from a six-week DL stint due to a foot injury, Russell is slashing .261/.370/.435 with a home run, a double, four RBI and five runs scored.