Cubs' Addison Russell: Emerging as primary second baseman
Russell will start at second base and bat eighth Monday against the Pirates.
Russell, who played shortstop in Sunday's loss to the Reds while Javier Baez rested, has now drawn five of the Cubs' last seven starts at second base. He closed out June with a five-game hitting streak, which should at least give him some temporary security on the depth chart ahead of David Bote and Daniel Descalso.
