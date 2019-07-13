Cubs' Addison Russell: Enters lineup Saturday
Russell is starting at second base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Russell has seemingly been leapfrogged on the depth chart at second base by Robel Garcia, who had picked up four straight starts before hitting the bench Saturday. Russell is slashing just .154/.313/.231 this month, while Garcia has hit the ground running with a .308/.375/.923 slash line across his first 13 MLB at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.