Cubs' Addison Russell: Enters lineup Saturday

Russell is starting at second base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Russell has seemingly been leapfrogged on the depth chart at second base by Robel Garcia, who had picked up four straight starts before hitting the bench Saturday. Russell is slashing just .154/.313/.231 this month, while Garcia has hit the ground running with a .308/.375/.923 slash line across his first 13 MLB at-bats.

