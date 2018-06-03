Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits early Sunday

Russell exited Sunday's game against the Mets early with an apparent injury, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The reason for Russell's removal has not been announced, but he was replaced in the field prior to the bottom of the sixth inning. His official diagnosis should become available in the coming hours. The Cubs are off Monday before opening up a three-game series against the Phillies on Tuesday.

