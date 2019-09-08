Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits with apparent head injury

Russell was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the third inning with an apparent head injury, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

After he was drilled in the helmet by a pitch in his third-inning plate appearance, Russell was evaluated by team trainers before receiving the green light to stay in the game. He then stole second base and came around to score on a throwing error, but the Cubs still elected to remove him from the contest the next half inning, likely as a precaution. David Bote replaced him at shortstop while Ian Happ came off the bench to man third base.