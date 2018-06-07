Cubs' Addison Russell: Gets workout in Wednesday

Russell (finger) hit in the batting cage and played catch Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said Russell felt better than he thought he would, though the team is still trying to decide if the shortstop will require a trip to the disabled list. Russell hasn't played since exiting Sunday's game against the Mets with a finger contusion.

