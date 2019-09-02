Cubs' Addison Russell: Getting eighth straight start

Russell will start at shortstop and bat seventh Monday against the Mariners.

Russell had started each of the Cubs' last seven games at the keystone, but he'll shift over to the other middle-infield spot with Javier Baez (thumb/neck) sitting out. Manager Joe Maddon expressed optimism that Baez would be ready to return to the lineup by Thursday, but Russell's recent usage indicates he'll likely stick around in an everyday role. September callups Ben Zobrist and Robel Garcia along with Tony Kemp and Ian Happ loom as alternatives at second base if Russell can't get the job done offensively.

