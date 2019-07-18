Cubs' Addison Russell: Goes deep in win
Russell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Reds.
It was Russell's sixth home run of the season and first since June 21, as he's lost playing time at second base recently to Robel Garcia. The Cubs also have Daniel Descalso and David Bote in the mix at the keystone, so Russell may be hard-pressed to build any momentum in the short term.
