Cubs' Addison Russell: Goes deep off bench Monday

After entering the game as pinch hitter in the seventh inning, Russell went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Russell made the most out of his limited run in this one, as he went deep with a runner on in his first at-bat. He singled and came around to score in the ninth to cap off a busy few innings. Russell is now hitting .268 with a .730 OPS this season, and he figures to be back in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Cubs' next game on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.