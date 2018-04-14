Cubs' Addison Russell: Goes hitless Friday
After going 0-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Braves, Russell is now hitting just .205 this season.
Russell only has nine hits in his first 44 at-bats of the season and he hasn't done much with those hits, as he has no home runs and just two RBI. The young shortstop is likely in no real danger of losing playing time, though manager Joe Maddon could play Javier Baez at short and insert Ben Zobrist at second from time to time. However, Baez is also scuffling a bit (.190 average), and the Cubs will likely let both young infielders play through their struggles.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Strengthened shoulder over offseason•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Comes to terms with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Rewarded with day off•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Launches 12th homer Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...