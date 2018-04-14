Cubs' Addison Russell: Goes hitless Friday

After going 0-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Braves, Russell is now hitting just .205 this season.

Russell only has nine hits in his first 44 at-bats of the season and he hasn't done much with those hits, as he has no home runs and just two RBI. The young shortstop is likely in no real danger of losing playing time, though manager Joe Maddon could play Javier Baez at short and insert Ben Zobrist at second from time to time. However, Baez is also scuffling a bit (.190 average), and the Cubs will likely let both young infielders play through their struggles.