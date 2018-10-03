Cubs' Addison Russell: Handed 40-game suspension

Russell accepted and will not appeal a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

This penalty is retroactive to Sept. 21, so Russell has already served 12 games worth of the suspension. He will not be paid during this period and is set to participate in a "confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board." Russell's suspension stems from the league's investigation into abuse allegations from his ex-wife, which dates back to the 2017 season.