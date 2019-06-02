Cubs' Addison Russell: Has another multi-hit game
Russell went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals.
Russell just keeps on hitting, as he now has multi-hit efforts in three of his last seven games, and he's slashing .417/.462/.792 in that stretch with three home runs. The Cubs have a crowded infield, but the 25-year-old is earning himself more playing time with his strong play. For the season, Russell is slashing .288/.344/.508 across 21 games.
