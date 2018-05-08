Cubs' Addison Russell: Has solid game Monday
Russell went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 14-2 win over the Marlins.
Russell got off to a slow start this season but he's heating up a little bit recently. Over his last seven games, the 24-year-old has four multi-hit performances to raise his season average to .250. Russell is still in search of his first home run of the season, however, after clubbing 12 in 352 at-bats last year.
