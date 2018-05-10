Cubs' Addison Russell: Has three hits, home run Wednesday

Russell went 3-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Russell had his best offensive game of the season and finally got on the home run board. Perhaps the big performance will start a power surge for the 24-year-old. He blasted 21 home runs as recently as 2016 and has at least 12 bombs in each of his first three MLB seasons, so the long ball potential is certainly there.