Cubs' Addison Russell: Headed for MRI
Russell will undergo an MRI on his injured finger, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Russell is still dealing with some soreness in his finger, so the Cubs will send him for some tests to confirm the injury isn't anything overly concerning. Javy Baez is starting at shortstop in his stead Tuesday.
