Cubs' Addison Russell: Heading to DL

The Cubs placed Russell on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a right foot strain, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

That was quick. The club revealed not long before this placement that Russell, who was looking stellar at the plate in the second half, was dealing with a foot issue. Javier Baez will fill in at shortstop while the incumbent recovers, which could last more than the minimum DL stay.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast