Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Monday

Russell is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Russell has regularly been held out every few days in favor of Javier Baez of late, and that will be the case again Monday. Russell has just one hit since recording three base knocks during the Cubs' June 19 doubleheader, but he is hitting .304 (17-for-56) this month.

