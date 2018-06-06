Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Wednesday
Russell (finger) is not in Wednesday's lineup against Philadelphia.
The Cubs have yet to release the results of Russell's MRI, though manager Joe Maddon ruled out any sort of fracture, according to 670 The Score. It's expected that there will be an update on the shortstop's finger prior to Wednesday's affair after he suffered a left middle finger contusion during Sunday's contest. In his place, Javier Baez will pick up another start at shortstop while Ben Zobrist gets a nod at second base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...