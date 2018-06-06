Cubs' Addison Russell: Held out Wednesday

Russell (finger) is not in Wednesday's lineup against Philadelphia.

The Cubs have yet to release the results of Russell's MRI, though manager Joe Maddon ruled out any sort of fracture, according to 670 The Score. It's expected that there will be an update on the shortstop's finger prior to Wednesday's affair after he suffered a left middle finger contusion during Sunday's contest. In his place, Javier Baez will pick up another start at shortstop while Ben Zobrist gets a nod at second base.

