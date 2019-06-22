Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits fifth home run

Russell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Russell provided a spark from the No. 9 spot, temporarily giving the Cubs a 4-3 lead with his two-run blast in the fifth inning, which was his fifth home run this season. The 25-year-old has been scuffling this month and was out of the lineup the past three days, so perhaps this will get him going.

