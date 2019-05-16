Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits first home run

Russell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Reds.

Russell hit his first home run of the season in the second inning off Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray. The 25-year-old has now played six games for the Cubs since returning from a suspension for domestic violence, and he's batting .250 with a .940 OPS. Russell and Daniel Descalso figure to split time at second base moving forward, though it's unclear if one of them will gain the majority of playing time.