Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits first home run

Russell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Reds.

Russell hit his first home run of the season in the second inning off Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray. The 25-year-old has now played six games for the Cubs since returning from a suspension for domestic violence, and he's batting .250 with a .940 OPS. Russell and Daniel Descalso figure to split time at second base moving forward, though it's unclear if one of them will gain the majority of playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories