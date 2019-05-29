Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits fourth home run

Russell went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Russell has been playing well since returning from a suspension for domestic violence to begin the season. In 18 games, the infielder is slashing .298/.365/.574 with four home runs, and he should continue to see regular playing time as long as he keeps hitting like this.

More News
Our Latest Stories