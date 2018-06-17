Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits third home run

Russell went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Cardinals.

Russell drove a Carlos Martinez offering out to straightaway center field in the fourth inning for his third home run of the season. The effort extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, during which he has recorded two RBI and four runs scored. His power production has been a disappointment this season, with his slugging percentage hovering around a career-low mark. However, he has taken a step forward in his ability to reach base, with his .351 on-base percentage representing a career-high by 30 points.

