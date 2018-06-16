Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits two doubles, scores three times

Russell went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Russell hit an RBI double off reliever Mike Mayers in the fifth and later slashed another double -- his 13th of the year -- off John Brebbia in the ninth. The three-hit night brings Russell's slash line to .281/.354/.387 on the year. While the 24-year-old has been getting his hits recently (he's hitting .375 so far in June) he hasn't been producing much, as Friday's RBI was just his first of the month.