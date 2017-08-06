Cubs' Addison Russell: Hopes for minimal DL stay
Russell (foot) feels better and doesn't anticipate missing more than the minimum 10 days required of a DL stint, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
This is very good news, as the sudden DL stint certainly worried many that there was a more serious injury at hand. Javier Baez should continue to man shortstop while Russell is out of action, but there's a good chance that he could be back in the fray over the weekend.
