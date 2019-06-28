Cubs' Addison Russell: In Friday's lineup

Russell is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Russell will be back in the starting nine after working as a reserve Thursday. All of Russell, David Bote, and Daniel Descalso have seen action at second base for the Cubs of late, but Russell has received the bulks of the starts at the position since June 11, as he will man the keystone Friday for the 11th time in 17 games.

