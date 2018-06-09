Cubs' Addison Russell: In Saturday's lineup

Russell (finger) will start at shortstop and bat eighth against the Pirates on Saturday.

Russell was able to join Friday's contest as a defensive replacement after missing the prior three games due to a finger injury. He's didn't record an at-bat Friday, but he looked fine and experienced no issues while hitting in the batting cages the past few days. Through 53 games this year, Russell is hitting .272/.347/.378 with two home runs and 14 RBI.