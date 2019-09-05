Cubs' Addison Russell: Late addition to lineup

Russell is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Thursday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Russell was originally set to get the day off but was thrust into the starting lineup after Javier Baez was scratched with a thumb injury. Over his past 10 games, Russell is hitting just .211 with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

