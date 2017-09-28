Cubs' Addison Russell: Launches 12th homer Wednesday

Russell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

His seventh-inning shot proved to be not only the game winner but the division winner, as the Cubs clinched the NL Central with the victory. Russell now has 12 homers in just 108 games on the year, but he'll need to stay healthy to take a step forward as a hitter in 2018.