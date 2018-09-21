Cubs' Addison Russell: May be done for season

Russell may not play again this season as the league investigates his ex-wife's accusations of domestic violence, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The league opened an investigation when allegations first surfaced last season, though it didn't go anywhere at first, as his ex-wife originally did not cooperate. The investigation is moving forward again now after she outlined specific claims of emotional, verbal and physical abuse on her blog. Russell has been placed under administrative leave, which has a seven-day term with provisions that allow the league to request an additional seven days. With just 10 days left in the season, Russell's participation for the stretch run and possibly the playoffs is now in doubt. The Cubs are well-positioned to deal with such an absence, with Javier Baez a very capable everyday shortstop and a wealth of depth options around the diamond.