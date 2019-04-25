Cubs' Addison Russell: May see work at keystone

Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Russell (suspension) will likely see time at second base in addition to shortstop upon returning to the active roster, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Russell began a conditioning stint at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday and is expected to remain with the affiliate for at least a week before he's eligible for reinstatement from suspension May 3. It had been expected that once activated, Russell would reclaim the everyday role at shortstop he filled for the Cubs last season, but comments from Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein suggest that may no longer be in the cards. Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, Epstein wouldn't confirm that Russell would rejoin the roster when first eligible, while Maddon seemed to imply that he's content to proceed with Javier Baez as the Cubs' primary shortstop. If that ends up being the case, Russell would likely have to jockey for playing time at the keystone with the likes of Daniel Descalso and David Bote, an arrangement that would hinder the outlooks of all three players.