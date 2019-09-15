Cubs' Addison Russell: Moves to concussion list
Russell was placed on the seven-day concussion list Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Russell is confirmed to have a concussion after being hit in the face by a pitch last weekend and remains in the concussion protocol. Nico Hoerner has taken command of the starting job at shortstop with a .417/.481/.750 slash line through his first six games.
