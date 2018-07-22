Cubs' Addison Russell: Nabs two hits, scores twice

Russell went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

July has been a struggle for Russell, with Sunday being just his second multi-hit game of the month. He's hitting just .219 (14-for-64) in July with eight RBI and no home runs. Still, the 24-year-old infielder owns a decent .730 OPS despite just 25 extra-base hits on the year.